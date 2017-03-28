Georgia Senate backs guns on campus, setting up final vote
Georgians licensed to carry concealed weapons could take handguns onto college campuses under legislation approved Tuesday by the state Senate, which kept the measure alive for a possible vote by the full legislature before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Thursday. If House and Senate members give the bill a final vote, Gov. Nathan Deal will have to decide whether to repeat last year's veto of a similar measure.
