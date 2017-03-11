Georgia Prospers passes 600-member mark

Georgia Prospers passes 600-member mark

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia Prospers, a business coalition devoted to promoting an inclusive and welcoming environment for employees, customers and visitors in Georgia, now has more than 600 members across the state, crossing that milestone earlier this month. The organization was founded in response to legislative efforts in Georgia to enact a "religious liberty" bill, an effort that was turned back by Gov. Nathan Deal last year, and that likely won't get any definitive action in the current legislative session.

