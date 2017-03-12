Georgia outlook uncertain with propos...

Georgia outlook uncertain with proposed Obamacare replacement

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Thursday, March 9, 2017, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. One striking change nationwide would fulfill a longtime GOP campaign promise: The newly unveiled American Health Care Act would eliminate the mandate for individuals to buy coverage or pay a penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) 3 hr ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Sun JDD 24
News With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 56
News KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12) Mar 8 willis Frazier 329
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... Mar 8 litterbox-hero 21
Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos... Mar 3 Stedman 1
You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun. Mar 3 Buggie 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC