Georgia lawmakers ready to expand acc...

Georgia lawmakers ready to expand access to medical cannabis

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Georgia Sen. Ben Watson, R - Savannah, left and Rep. Allen Peake, R - Macon, speak during a press conference on a bill opening a popular medical marijuana program to more patients at the Capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The House approved a bill Tuesday that would add six new diagnoses to the list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis oil, including autism, AIDS, Tourette's syndrome, and Alzheimer's disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Mar 12 JDD 24
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC