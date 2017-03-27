Georgia lawmakers ready to expand access to medical cannabis
Georgia Sen. Ben Watson, R - Savannah, left and Rep. Allen Peake, R - Macon, speak during a press conference on a bill opening a popular medical marijuana program to more patients at the Capitol in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. The House approved a bill Tuesday that would add six new diagnoses to the list of qualifying conditions for medical cannabis oil, including autism, AIDS, Tourette's syndrome, and Alzheimer's disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC