Georgia Lawmakers OK $49 Billion Budg...

Georgia Lawmakers OK $49 Billion Budget with Teacher Raises

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

Georgia teachers would get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees who handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the state budget approved by lawmakers. The General Assembly approved the compromise plan on Wednesday, largely agreeing with Gov. Nathan Deal's recommended $49.3 billion spending plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... 3 hr Rlem 4
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Mar 12 JDD 24
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC