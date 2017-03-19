Georgia Lawmakers OK $49 Billion Budget with Teacher Raises
Georgia teachers would get a 2 percent salary increase while state employees who handle child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the state budget approved by lawmakers. The General Assembly approved the compromise plan on Wednesday, largely agreeing with Gov. Nathan Deal's recommended $49.3 billion spending plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|3 hr
|Rlem
|4
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC