Georgia lawmakers OK $49 billion budget with teacher raises

18 hrs ago

Georgia teachers and other state employees would get a 2 percent salary increase while staff overseeing child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under a state spending plan approved Wednesday by the General Assembly. The $49 billion budget includes about $25 billion from state sources particularly income taxes; the rest is largely provided by the federal government.

