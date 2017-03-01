Georgia lawmakers hurry to approve bi...

Georgia lawmakers hurry to approve bills ahead of deadline

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A bill that will give more people access to medical marijuana was one of several pieces of legislation to move toward law Wednesday as Georgia senators and representatives hurried to get bills passed. Legislative rules require that bills pass at least one chamber by Friday to remain alive for the year.

