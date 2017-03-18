Georgia lawmakers considering bill on testing newborns for rare genetic disorder

A state Senate health committee late last week approved a bill to offer optional testing of Georgia newborns for Krabbe disease, a rare genetic disorder. The form of Krabbe that strikes newborns is caused by a change, or mutation, in the gene carrying the blueprints for an enzyme called galactosylceramidase, which is crucial to wrapping protective insulation called myelin around nerves.

