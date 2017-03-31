Georgia lawmakers back bill allowing guns on campuses
Georgia lawmakers sent Gov. Nathan Deal a bill on Friday that would permit licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses, hoping they've made enough changes to win over the Republican who vetoed a similar measure last year. The House and Senate both approved the compromise measure after midnight Thursday, the traditional end to the legislative session, following several hours of closed-door debates between members for both chambers.
