Georgia jobless rate dips; Columbus adds 100 jobs year over year
Job creation across Georgia helped nudge the state's unemployment rate lower, from 5.5 percent in January to 5.3 percent in February, the Georgia Department of Labor reported Thursday. "Our unemployment rate fell as Georgia set new record highs for the number of people employed and for the size of our labor force, which crossed the 5 million mark for the first time," said State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
