Georgia House backs bill allowing guns on college campuses
Despite Gov. Nathan Deal's forceful veto last year, Georgia's House approved another bill on Friday that would allow licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses. By a vote of 108-63, the Republican House majority sent the bill to the state Senate, which could set up another politically unpopular rejection by the Republican governor.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|5 hr
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|13 hr
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Fri
|Hating This Town
|397
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Thu
|Blue stripe pants
|13
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Feb 27
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
