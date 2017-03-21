Georgia Groups Warn of Legal Action over Proposed Districts
Organizations in Georgia say proposed changes to several state legislative districts are "likely illegal" and want lawmakers to stop the effort. In a letter to Gov. Nathan Deal and legislative leaders, the organizations say the changes move black voters out of two House districts and move white voters in.
