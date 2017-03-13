Georgia GOP Lawmakers Add Anti-LGBT P...

Georgia GOP Lawmakers Add Anti-LGBT Provision to Adoption Bill in Sneak Attack

George GOP lawmakers made a sneak attack on LGBT people on Thursday, adding a discriminatory provision to an adoption bill pending in the state legislature. "In a shameful act of political maneuvering, members of the Senate Judiciary Committee just tainted a good adoption bill by adding a blatantly discriminatory amendment that seeks to allow adoption agencies - even ones that receive public funding - to discriminate against same-sex couples and refuse to work with prospective LGBT parents," Jeff Graham said in a statement from the organization Georgia Unites.

