Georgia DOT Responds to ATL Bridge Fire
A bridge collapsed after a huge fire erupted on Interstate 85 in Atlanta during the early evening of March 30. After arriving at the scene, emergency services were forced to close down the northbound side of bridge and shortly afterwards the bridge collapsed completely. Having been a major artery of the road in one of the busiest stretches of road in the U.S., this of course has cut off many of the areas commuters and caused lots of concern about how soon the essential bridge will be replaced.
