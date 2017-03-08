Georgia DOT launching CHAMP assistance patrols
You've likely seen the Department of Transportation HEROs, Highway Emergency Response Operators that help keep traffic moving around Metro Atlanta, but what about CHAMPS, outside of the metro area? Soon, Georgia will be the first state to provide highway assistance statewide. C.H.A.M.P., or the Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program, launched last month in Northeast Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Wed
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Mar 8
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC