Garden City seeks grant funding to improve water pressure in Rossignol Hill
Jackie Williams of Brennan Jones Engineering Associates, left, and John Snead of Goodwyn-Mills-Cawood Engineering attach a pressure gauge to the outside hose bib on a home in Garden City's Rossignol Hill neighborhood. The two are checking the pressures on the front of the house as well as the back of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Sun
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC