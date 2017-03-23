GA Highway Safety Patrol, teenager pr...

GA Highway Safety Patrol, teenager promote safe driving at auto show

10 hrs ago

The Georgia Highway Safety Patrol collaborated with Atlanta's 35th Annual International Auto Show on Wednesday to promote safe driving and highlight areas of concern among teenage drivers. Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety , said the state is seeing an increasing amount of accidents that are indicative of distracted driving.

