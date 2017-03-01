Fulton County Schools are "beating the odds"
The "Beats The Odds" analysis measures schools against those with similar backgrounds to see whether they performed better than statistically expected on the College and Career Ready Performance Index . "This analysis offers a different perspective on how our schools are performing," said Superintendent Jeff Rose.
