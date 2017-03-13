Former Georgia Gov. turned Agriculture nominee will distance himself from businesses
Agriculture secretary nominee Sonny Perdue says he will step down from several positions at companies bearing his name and restructure several family trusts to avoid a conflict of interest if he is confirmed. In a written agreement with a government ethics agency, Perdue said Monday that he will distance himself from several business interests, some of them agricultural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Sun
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Mar 8
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Mar 8
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC