Former AG Holder blasts Georgia redistricting - power grab'

4 hrs ago

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is hammering Georgia Republicans for what he calls a "power grab" as the GOP tries to redraw several legislative districts to benefit sitting lawmakers. It's the first time Holder has weighed in on a state redistricting fight since he launched a national political organization intended to help Democrats in upcoming redistricting battles.

