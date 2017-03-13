Former AG Holder blasts Georgia redistricting - power grab'
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is hammering Georgia Republicans for what he calls a "power grab" as the GOP tries to redraw several legislative districts to benefit sitting lawmakers. It's the first time Holder has weighed in on a state redistricting fight since he launched a national political organization intended to help Democrats in upcoming redistricting battles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Sun
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Mar 8
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Mar 8
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC