Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Nelly coming July 29 to Target Field

Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line at TCF Bank Stadium in 2015. / Courtney Perry for Star Tribune Seemingly an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink lineup patched together for the night after Billy Joel's ballpark concert, Target Field will welcome country-pop stars Florida Georgia Line, '90s boy band Backstreet Boys and "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly on July 29. Ticket info has not yet been announced.

