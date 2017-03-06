Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys...

Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Nelly coming July 29 to Target Field

Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line at TCF Bank Stadium in 2015. / Courtney Perry for Star Tribune Seemingly an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink lineup patched together for the night after Billy Joel's ballpark concert, Target Field will welcome country-pop stars Florida Georgia Line, '90s boy band Backstreet Boys and "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly on July 29. Ticket info has not yet been announced.

