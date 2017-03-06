Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Nelly coming July 29 to Target Field
Tyler Hubbard, right, and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line at TCF Bank Stadium in 2015. / Courtney Perry for Star Tribune Seemingly an everything-but-the-kitchen-sink lineup patched together for the night after Billy Joel's ballpark concert, Target Field will welcome country-pop stars Florida Georgia Line, '90s boy band Backstreet Boys and "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly on July 29. Ticket info has not yet been announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Sun
|Tolerman
|20
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Feb 27
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC