FBI investigating reported data breach affecting Georgia election system

13 hrs ago

"Kennesaw State officials are working with federal law enforcement officials to determine whether and to what extent a data breach may have occurred involving records maintained by the Center for Election Systems," the university said in a statement Friday. The Center of Election Systems was created in 2002 "to provide services for Georgia Election Officials and poll managers to assist with the operation of the voting system," according to its website , and "maintains an arms-length working relationship with the Secretary of State."

