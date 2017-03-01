FBI investigating reported data breach affecting Georgia election system
"Kennesaw State officials are working with federal law enforcement officials to determine whether and to what extent a data breach may have occurred involving records maintained by the Center for Election Systems," the university said in a statement Friday. The Center of Election Systems was created in 2002 "to provide services for Georgia Election Officials and poll managers to assist with the operation of the voting system," according to its website , and "maintains an arms-length working relationship with the Secretary of State."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|6 hr
|Inspector General
|18
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Fri
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Fri
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Fri
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Feb 27
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC