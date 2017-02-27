Fazoli's Signs Three Franchise Agreements To Bring Additional Restaurants To Florida And Georgia
Fazoli's announced today it has signed three single unit franchise agreements to develop restaurants in the Tampa and Atlanta metro areas. In Tampa, the agreement with S.C.S. Hospitality Group marks the brand's second franchised location in the Sunshine State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Restaurant News Resource.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|11 hr
|Inspector General
|9
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|14 hr
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Mon
|Josh
|2
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Feb 24
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC