Farmers warned of avian flu threat

Farmers warned of avian flu threat

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

A poultry farm event at the Carroll County Agriculture Center was canceled on Saturday, a direct result of the "serious" avian influenza threat which is seemingly creeping closer and closer to Georgia. HPAI, or LPAI, has not been found in local poultry, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... 7 hr Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Mar 12 JDD 24
News With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 56
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,662,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC