Farmers warned of avian flu threat
A poultry farm event at the Carroll County Agriculture Center was canceled on Saturday, a direct result of the "serious" avian influenza threat which is seemingly creeping closer and closer to Georgia. HPAI, or LPAI, has not been found in local poultry, according to the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|7 hr
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC