Facebook Post: Cargo Container Full Of Black Women At Port In Savannah, Georgia?
There is a rumor going around Facebook, claiming that a cargo container or shipping trailer full of young black women was discovered in Savannah, Georgia, at the port. On Facebook, the post encourages others to share the news about Savannah, and asks why mainstream media isn't covering the alleged discovery of young black women supposedly rescued from sex trafficking.
