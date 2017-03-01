Douglas remains in Level 2 Drought Re...

Douglas remains in Level 2 Drought Response

A photo taken this past week at the Dog River Reservoir shows that it is full up to the edge of the parking pad. Despite increased rainfall, Douglas County is still under a Level 2 Drought Response.

