Donna Rowe receives Good Neighbor Award from Georgia Association of Realtors

Donna Rowe, a longtime member of the Cobb Association of Realtors, receives the Georgia Realtors' Good Neighbor Award from 2016 GAR President Ryan Brashear during the GAR Awards Luncheon, which was held on Feb. 13. Donna Rowe, a longtime member of the Cobb Association of Realtors, receives the Georgia Realtors' Good Neighbor Award from 2016 GAR ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.