Dems Demand Early Voting In Ga Special Election
Former Democratic Senate candidate Jason Kander of Missouri called for Georgia election officials to allow early voting in the special election to replace former Rep. Tom Price, according to a Thursday press release published by Let America Vote. Kander created the voting rights group after losing to Sen. Roy Blunt narrowly in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
