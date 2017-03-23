Democrat Jon Ossoff Is Gaining Ground in Georgia Special Election to...
Democrat Jon Ossoff isn't just raising eyebrows in the usually-Republican 6th Congressional District of Georgia, he's looking competitive. The collapse of Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare was bad news for Donald Trump's HHS secretary, Tom Price, who will have to deal with bitter recriminations between his old friends in the House and his new boss in the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC