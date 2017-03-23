Democrat Jon Ossoff Is Gaining Ground...

Democrat Jon Ossoff Is Gaining Ground in Georgia Special Election to...

14 hrs ago

Democrat Jon Ossoff isn't just raising eyebrows in the usually-Republican 6th Congressional District of Georgia, he's looking competitive. The collapse of Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare was bad news for Donald Trump's HHS secretary, Tom Price, who will have to deal with bitter recriminations between his old friends in the House and his new boss in the White House.

