Date set for Reese tribunal hearing
The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. April 11 at the board of education office, according to a March 21 letter from LCSS attorney Phillip Hartley to Reese's attorney Matthew Billips. Long County Superintendent Dr. Robert Waters and former school superintendents Beauford Hicks and Terry Deloach will make up the tribunal panel.
