Court: Discrimination against gay workers not prohibited
There are 2 comments on the Indianapolis Business News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court: Discrimination against gay workers not prohibited. In it, Indianapolis Business News reports that:
In a setback for gay rights advocates hoping for an expansion of workplace discrimination protections, a federal appeals court in Atlanta has ruled that employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees because of sexual orientation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Hello Supreme Court! Title V11 and Title IX!
Terri
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Terrible
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|1 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|12 hr
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Sun
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Mar 8
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Mar 8
|litterbox-hero
|21
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC