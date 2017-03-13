Court: Discrimination against gay wor...

Court: Discrimination against gay workers not prohibited

There are 2 comments on the Indianapolis Business News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court: Discrimination against gay workers not prohibited. In it, Indianapolis Business News reports that:

In a setback for gay rights advocates hoping for an expansion of workplace discrimination protections, a federal appeals court in Atlanta has ruled that employers aren't prohibited from discriminating against employees because of sexual orientation.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
Hello Supreme Court! Title V11 and Title IX!
Terri

Donald

Bladensburg, MD

#2 2 hrs ago
Terrible

