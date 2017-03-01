Couple who stormed black child's birthday party with gun and...

Pair shouted racial slurs, threaten to kill partygoers - including children - waved Confederate flags and even pointed a shotgun, court heard A couple were sentenced to 35 years in prison between them for storming the birthday party of an eight-year-old black boy and racially abusing the guests while waving Confederate flags. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/couple-who-stormed-black-childs-birthday-party-with-gun-and-confederate-flags-cry-as-they-are-jailed-35494365.html A couple were sentenced to 35 years in prison between them for storming the birthday party of an eight-year-old black boy and racially abusing the guests while waving Confederate flags.

