County schools arts center taking summer reservations

20 hrs ago

The Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center is nearing completion and is already confirming reservations for summer events, according to its director. Although the brickwork is not quite complete and not all the windows are in, the 42,582-square-foot facility should be finished by late May, said Charity Aaron, who was recently named by the Board of Education as director of the center.

