County schools arts center taking summer reservations
The Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center is nearing completion and is already confirming reservations for summer events, according to its director. Although the brickwork is not quite complete and not all the windows are in, the 42,582-square-foot facility should be finished by late May, said Charity Aaron, who was recently named by the Board of Education as director of the center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|2 hr
|Tolerman
|20
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Fri
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Feb 27
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC