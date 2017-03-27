Columbus jobless rate declines in February, still highest in Georgia
It was a simple formula for the Columbus metro area unemployment rate in February: More people went back to work and fewer people received layoff notices, the Georgia Department reported Thursday. That meant the local area's rate declined from 7 percent in January to 6.5 percent in February, which compares to 6.6 percent in February a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC