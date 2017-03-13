College scoreboard: North Georgia swe...

College scoreboard: North Georgia sweeps softball doubleheader

Buford High graduate Jordan Deep and Alishia Frierson had two-run homers, while Shelby Hammontree added a solo shot for third-ranked North Georgia in a 12-3 win against UNC-Pembroke to open a doubleheader Friday in Pembroke, N.C. The Nighthawks completed the sweep with a 8-3 win in the second game. In the opener, Kylee Smith earned the win for North Georgia, pitching six innings and racking up 13 strikeouts from the pitching circle.

