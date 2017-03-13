College scoreboard: North Georgia sweeps softball doubleheader
Buford High graduate Jordan Deep and Alishia Frierson had two-run homers, while Shelby Hammontree added a solo shot for third-ranked North Georgia in a 12-3 win against UNC-Pembroke to open a doubleheader Friday in Pembroke, N.C. The Nighthawks completed the sweep with a 8-3 win in the second game. In the opener, Kylee Smith earned the win for North Georgia, pitching six innings and racking up 13 strikeouts from the pitching circle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Mar 8
|willis Frazier
|329
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC