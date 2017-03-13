College scoreboard: North Georgia baseball team clobbers Auburn-Montgomery
Steven Tomlinson led the University of North Georgia baseball team at the plate with a 3-for-5 performance that included two runs and two RBIs in Tuesday's 16-0 win against Auburn-Montgomery in Montgomery, Alabama. The Nighthawks' offense broke the game wide open in the top of the third, scoring seven runs.
