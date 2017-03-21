Ceremony to honor Vietnam War veterans
Veterans from Carroll and surrounding counties who served during the Vietnam War will have an opportunity next month to take part in a public recognition of their military service at a certificate and lapel pin presentation ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The 2 p.m. ceremony on April 8 will take place at Independence Hall located on the VFW Fairgrounds at 1625 Bankhead Highway in Carrollton.
