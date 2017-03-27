Cartersville schools celebrate Georgia Grown Day with locally grown/made lunches
Cartersville Primary School student Mohavier Kelley reaches for Georgia-grown vegetables to add to his plate in the school's cafeteria recently. For the first time, the school nutrition department marked the statewide Georgia Grown Day by offering the 4,430 students at all four city schools lunch items that were grown or made in Georgia or a bordering state.
