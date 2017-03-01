Burning cigar causes 10-acre brush fi...

Burning cigar causes 10-acre brush fire near four North Hall homes

A discarded cigar is believed to have caused a 10-acre brush fire near four North Hall homes Sunday afternoon. No injuries have been reported, and the bulk of the blaze has been put out, according to Hall County Fire Services.

