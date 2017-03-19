Broadway Smash-Hit Million Dollar Quartet to Open at Georgia Ensemble Theatre

Georgia Ensemble Theatre , North Fulton's only professional theatre company, will finish up its 24thseason with Million Dollar Quartet , the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley , Johnny Cash , Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. Based on a true event, the production runs April 6th through 23rd, 2017 at the theatre's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

