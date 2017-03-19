Broadway Smash-Hit Million Dollar Quartet to Open at Georgia Ensemble Theatre
Georgia Ensemble Theatre , North Fulton's only professional theatre company, will finish up its 24thseason with Million Dollar Quartet , the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley , Johnny Cash , Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. Based on a true event, the production runs April 6th through 23rd, 2017 at the theatre's home in the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC