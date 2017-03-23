As turkey season opens, hunters can record kills with app
There is a three-gobbler limit per hunter in Georgia during the season, which runs through May 15. The state Department of Natural Resources expects to keep up with the numbers of turkeys taken through its new harvest regulations.
