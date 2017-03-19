Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise, fiv...

Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise, five US states still lack hate-crime laws

5 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

As America grapples with an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents throughout the country, experts say targeted communities are especially vulnerable in several states that don't have hate crimes laws to address the problem. While 45 states and the District of Columbia have state-level statutes to prosecute attacks directed at a victim based on race, ethnicity, religion or national origin, five states - Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, South Carolina and Wyoming - do not.

