Air quality in Georgia improving, EPD official says
Air quality in Georgia has improved markedly over the past decade, and that improvement is likely to continue in the foreseeable future, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division's top air quality administrator. Emissions of fine-particle pollution and ozone-forming chemicals have declined dramatically, said EPD Air Protection Branch Chief Karen Hays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC