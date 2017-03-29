Air quality in Georgia improving, EPD...

Air quality in Georgia improving, EPD official says

13 hrs ago

Air quality in Georgia has improved markedly over the past decade, and that improvement is likely to continue in the foreseeable future, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division's top air quality administrator. Emissions of fine-particle pollution and ozone-forming chemicals have declined dramatically, said EPD Air Protection Branch Chief Karen Hays.

