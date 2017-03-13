Agriculture nominee to distance himse...

Agriculture nominee to distance himself from businesses

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Agriculture secretary nominee Sonny Perdue says he will step down from several positions at companies bearing his name, restructure family trusts and create blind trusts to avoid a conflict of interest if he is confirmed. In a written agreement with a government ethics agency, the former Georgia governor said he will step down from positions at the National Grain and Feed Association and the Georgia Agribusiness Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... 5 hr Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) 20 hr ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Sun JDD 24
News With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 56
News KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12) Mar 8 willis Frazier 329
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... Mar 8 litterbox-hero 21
Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos... Mar 3 Stedman 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Egypt
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,745 • Total comments across all topics: 279,537,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC