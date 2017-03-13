Agriculture nominee to distance himself from businesses
Agriculture secretary nominee Sonny Perdue says he will step down from several positions at companies bearing his name, restructure family trusts and create blind trusts to avoid a conflict of interest if he is confirmed. In a written agreement with a government ethics agency, the former Georgia governor said he will step down from positions at the National Grain and Feed Association and the Georgia Agribusiness Council.
