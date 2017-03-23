Ag pick seeks to reassure Congress as Trump eyes farm cuts

Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. less Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate ... more Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.