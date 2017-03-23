Ag pick seeks to reassure Congress as Trump eyes farm cuts
Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. less Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue is sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, prior to testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate ... more Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|11 hr
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC