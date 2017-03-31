After epic Oscars mix-up, the spotlig...

After epic Oscars mix-up, the spotlight is on the Academy of Country Music Awards

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

In this April 3, 2016 file photo, hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley appear at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. The duo will return to host the ACM Awards on April 2. , but as with all musical award shows, the attention will be on the performers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... Fri anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,974,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC