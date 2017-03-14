Advocates call for paper ballots in G...

Advocates call for paper ballots in Georgia amid FBI review

14 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A group of technology experts said Tuesday that Georgia's top elections officials should stop using electronic voting machines as the FBI reviews a suspected data breach. Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Kennesaw State University this month confirmed a federal investigation focused on the school's Center for Election Systems.

Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

