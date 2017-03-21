There are on the SFGate story from 6 hrs ago, titled Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault hearing limits. In it, SFGate reports that:

A sticker opposing a bill overhauling colleges' disciplinary hearings on sexual violence is worn by Matthew Wolfsen during a Senate subcommittee hearing in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. The subcommittee heard more than an hour of testimony Tuesday on the bill but didn't vote.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.