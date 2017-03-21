Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault hearing limits

GAC011-013-015-047-055-057-059-063-067-083-085-089-097-111-115- 117-121-123-129-133-135-139-151-157-187-195-211-213-217-219-221- 223-227-233-247-265-281-291-295-297-311-313-317-220300- /O.NEW.KFFC.SV.A.0076.170321T1934Z-170322T0300Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 76 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE ... (more)

