Adoption law update lingers on Georgi...

Adoption law update lingers on Georgia lawmakers' last day

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Changes to Georgia adoption law that proponents call long overdue await a final vote entering the General Assembly's last day. Conservative lawmakers added a "religious freedom" provision for private adoption agencies two weeks ago, forcing last-minute legislative maneuvers that could still send the bill to Gov. Nathan Deal's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Mar 12 JDD 24
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC