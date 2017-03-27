Adoption law update lingers on Georgia lawmakers' last day
Changes to Georgia adoption law that proponents call long overdue await a final vote entering the General Assembly's last day. Conservative lawmakers added a "religious freedom" provision for private adoption agencies two weeks ago, forcing last-minute legislative maneuvers that could still send the bill to Gov. Nathan Deal's desk.
